For Army fans, just imagine former Black Knights’ fullback Larry Dixon reincarnated and you have Jakobi Buchanan, who also doubles as a top tier linebacker as well.

The 6-foot-0, 227 pound two-way player out of St. Louis (MO) Chaminade High School currently holds offers from both Army and Navy, and took time out to update GoBlackKnights.com on his recruiting and what steps he will be taking next relative to camps and visits.