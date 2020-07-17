GoBlackKnights - RB Miles Stewart excited to make his way to Army West Point today

Running back commit Miles Stewart, who is the product of New Orleans (LA) Lusher High School, is one of several newcomers to the Army football program, who in the mid-long run has tremendous upside. According to Stewart, there has been a consistent bond developing between the Black Knights’ coaching staff, the staff at the prep school, along with several of the incoming players who are headed to the USMAPS. “I talked with Coach Hancock, who will be coaching the slots for prep,” shared Stewart, who is projected as an A-Back and Kick-Returner. “On Tuesday he called to check on me, talked to Captain Powers a few days ago ... asking about my address and also spoke with Coach (Mike) Viti this week, so communication has been consistent and I feel comfortable going into Monday.” With that being said, Stewart didn’t hold back his enthusiasm when it comes to moving forward in this time and space of his young life. “I’m very excited, ready for new scenery and a new experience than down south and my mom just told me to stay focused,” he said.

Stewart with his mother, Marla and twin sister, Maia

On the flip side of excitement is what all future student-athletes experience, which is departing from that place called “security” (aka home & family). In Stewart’s case, one part of that family equation is his mother, Marla and then there’s he’s twin sister, Maia. “I am very proud of him and of course I wish him much success and I think he made an excellent choice,” shared Miles’ mom, who herself has military experience in the Air Force Reserves. “I think his attended West Point is an opportunity of a lifetime, where it could be mutually beneficial ... they can benefit him and he can benefit them.? “It’s gonna be rough leaving my sister,” professed Stewart, when speaking to the bond that he has with Maia. “She actually had an offer to West Point for track, but decided to go to Tennessee.” Maia is not going to Tennessee on a track scholarship, however, according to Miles, she is will be running. “She had a lot of offers, but Tennessee had the best nursing program out of all the schools she considered.”

Next Up .... Stewart in the Black & Gold of the Army Black Knights

“I’ve been running doing footwork, catching passes and lifting,” shared the running back, who now tips the scales at 5-foot-10, 189 pounds and like many of his generation, has been tuned into the social unrest that the nation has faced this spring/summer. “I learned that a lot of people can relate to some of the problems I have faced and learned that I can elevate myself to get a platform to create change.” And when it comes to the questions surrounding a possible 2020 football season or not, Stewart had this to add. “I think people just have to stop being selfish and take the precautions they will require for us to have a season,” he stated. “There are a lot of seniors on every level who have one more year to change their lives and I think people need to realize that and stop going to parties, wear masks in practice ... whatever it takes just do it so we can have a season.”