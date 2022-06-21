RB prospect Bill Young looking forward to upcoming OV to Army West Point
A little over a month ago to this day, we reported on running back prospects Bill Young and Briggs Bartosh, where our Fact or Fiction feature posed the question … ‘Army should feel comfortable abou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news