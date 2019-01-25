RB Robert Jones decommits from Navy & is bringing his ‘POP’ talents to Army
On Wednesday, the Black Knights picked up a solid commitment as running back Robert Jones (aka POP) flipped from his pledge to the Navy Midshipmen and extended his commitment to Army head coach Jef...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news