RB Wilhelm Daal chimes in on his unofficial visit to Army West Point
Like every year, the Black Knights target several quality running backs … which means to fill the pipeline at both slotback positions and of course the fullback role.One such 2022 prospect is Wilhe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news