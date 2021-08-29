Ring Ceremony 2021: The Parents’ Perspective

The tradition of Ring Weekend is deep ritual that goes far beyond the time that any of us were even born. But the ring ceremony has not lost its luster at all, on the contrary. Yesterday at the United States Military at West Point, on a very hot Friday, the senior cadets were awarded their class rings. It should be noted that the academy was the first American school to have class rings. This ceremony takes place shortly after the start of cadets senior year. Although these young mean and women are excited to be taking the final leg in this challenging relay called being an eventual West Point Grad and future Army Officer … no one can be more proud of the journey embarked upon than family, especially the parents. GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to converse with a few of those proud parents to get their perspective relative to Friday’s Ring Ceremony.

Out of the gate, each group of parents talked about what Friday’s ceremonial moment meant for them as a parent. “Seeing all the Cadets and Parents that I've grown to know and love over the years all coming together for such a momentous occasion that celebrates all the hard work and sacrifice our children have put in over the years,” shared Theresa Roberts, mother of wide receiver Michael Roberts. Defensive lineman and team captain Nolan Cockrill’s mom, Sandee Sieminski had a similar response.

Nolan Cockrill is all smiles as he surround by his mom, Sandee and girlfriend, Diana

“The Ring Ceremony was such an amazing experience,” Sandee declared. “It was also very emotional as a parent. Watching the Cadets March in is a powerful sight. I was in awe seeing the future leaders of our country all gathered together. It’s truly a powerful moment.” “What is meant to me as a parent is very hard to put in words. The pride I felt not just in my son, but all the cadets was overwhelming. As a parent we get a glimpse of all the hard work and sacrifices they have accomplished and I know there is so much more we don’t see. The two words that can best describe the feeling I have is blessed and honored that my son is a part of the Long Gray Line.” Also chiming in are offensive lineman Dean Powell parents, Jimmie & Rosetta Powell.

Dean and mom Rosetta are all smiles

“Absolutely awesome,” explained both parents. Being able to attend the Ring Ceremony during this moment in world history was absolutely awesome. To be able to watch our cadet and his fellow classmates and teammates receive their class rings was not only humbling but inspiring as well. To be stand in for our ancestors who served this country and to watch American history unfold - absolutely awesome. “Proud” was definitely the word that best describes this weekend,” shared both Doug & Katie Knapp, parents of offensive lineman, Noah Knapp. “Listening to the history of and tradition behind the Ring Ceremony made us so proud of Noah’s West Point experience thus far.”

The West Point Maturation

Each group of parents readily admitted that Friday’s ceremony only reinforced the obvious, which is their son is not the same wide eyed high school senior that they had around 4-5 years ago, but soon to be embarking on his senior year at the United States Military Academy at West Point, which is a huge achievement. “We are in awe at the leader Noah has become,” said the Knapps’. “The leadership responsibilities he has taken on these past four years, both in football and his company, are preparing him to be a true leader in the real world.”



Noah with his dad, Doug Knapp

“As a parent when you see your child off to college and on to their journey to adulthood all I could hope for is that he would have the structure and continued guidance to stay on a path for betterment,” explained Sandee of her son’s Nolan’s notable maturity. “West Point has provided this and more. His maturation from his plebe year to now has been incredible. His character, confidence, and commitment that West Point has instilled in him just makes me so proud! I feel truly blessed as a parent that he has the support and guidance from everyone at West Point and will have a lifelong connection with the amazing men and women at and from the West Point Military Academy.” “Dean Powell has always been fearless, a leader and a friend to everyone he met from a young age - a dangerous combination for a three year old - think stray pit bulls,” said both Powell parents, who have another son, sophomore linebacker Jackson at the academy. “I believe his maturation from Sterling Montessori to Buford High to now … the USMA has only reinforced the values of being accountable, being a servant leader, being an American, and being a global citizen that we as his family and community chose to nurture in him has only been strengthened and deepened. A huge thanks to Lt. Gen. Williams and the entire administration, faculty, and staff of USMA and Coach (Jeff) Monken and Army Football.” Theresa Roberts has also seen the growth in her son from his plebe year to now being a senior . “Michael has always been a leader, but now I see he makes a choice to lead rather than than waiting until he's chosen to lead,” she declared. “He enjoys mentoring those who are coming into the academy after him.”

A Moment In Time Sealed By Our Words

“Yeah I said ‘My poor baby you are sweating gallons’ {laughing},” Theresa describing the very hot, but embellishing moment share with her son Michael. “But then through the tears I told him that I'm so proud of him and that I'm so honored to be a part of this day. Then he presented me the my West Point Ring Pendant and my tears started again but tears of joy.”



Michael Roberts presenting his mother, Theresa with her own personal West Point Ring Pendant

Sandee displayed a similar reactions when she connected with her son Nolan. “When we greeted each other after he received his ring we hugged and I told him how proud I was of him and I love him,” said the proud mom, who said the moment truly spoke for itself beyond any actual words being exchanged. “He said I love you too Mama. I think more than words we said, he saw the look in my eyes that could never be described in words.” “I don’t believe there were any words, just Noah holding out his hand and big smile on his face,” stated Doug & Katie. “His smile said it all.” In the Powell corner, the exchange went something line this: Mom (Rosetta): “My baby”, followed by a big hug & kiss. Dad (Jimmie): Congratulations, Cadet Powell followed by a firm handshake, big hug & kiss. Mom and Dad, collectively: “Let me see THE RING!!!” Then you have Connie Barnard, mother of fullback Cade Barnard was unable to attend, but she was still able to add some perspective to the moment.

Cade Barnard

“Although we were not able to attend the Ring Ceremony in person, we were able to watch online from home,” she stated. “With the flag at half-mast here on the ranch, the surreal moment was overshadowed with concern for those lost in Afghanistan this week and those that have served throughout history. Having a son follow in the footsteps of the many who have sacrificed for this country, is a sobering moment of concern mixed with pride.” Flashbacks of Cade’s excitement prior to R-Day, his first downhearted letter from Beast, the dark circles under his eyes at A-Day, his first Army-Navy game, his first touchdown and his Affirmation flooded our thoughts culminating in a sense of pride and dignity that only enduring and overcoming difficulties can bring.” “Lastly, the opportunity for a small town boy to be diversely mentored by men and women of character from all over this great country has been a dream come true,” added Connie. “We will be forever thankful that our entire family has had the opportunity to cross into a world of Duty, Honor and Country while culminating life-long friendships. Go Army beat Navy!”