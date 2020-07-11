GoBlackKnights - Rivals 3-star 2020 Army commit Jackson Powell making his way to West Point

Rivals 3-star 2020 Army commit Jackson Powell making his way to West Point
GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to catch-up with Rivals 3-star outside linebacker and 2020 Army commit Jackson Powell, as he was being dropped off by his parents at Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta (GA), en route to his college destination .... the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“I actually just got to the airport,” he said, as he was measuring feeling at the moment knowing that he is officially ready to start this new journey in life. “I’m feeling excited and a little nervous.”
The 6-foot-1, 220 pounder out of Buford High School is just hours of away from officially joining big brother and Black Knights’ offensive lineman, Dean Powell.
“I spoke with him (Dean) on the phone a couple days ago,” said Jackson. “He was just giving me some tips for when I get up there.”
And getting up there is the norm for the Powell parents, and according to Jackson, the trip to the airport nothing out of the norm.
“It was kind of like a normal road trip for us,” he stated. “My parents have been preparing me for a long time.”
Powell also indicated that he has been in contact with the staff, and just as recently as Friday.
“I spoke to Coach (John) Loose yesterday and he was just making sure I was ready to go for today,” added Powell, who is being brought in as an outside linebacker. “He just told me to relax and he told me I should be fine.”
For parents Jimmie and Rosetta, having mixed emotions at a time like this is not unusual to say the least.
“We are really excited,” shared Jimmie. “We moved to Buford, Georgia 7-years ago and it’s been great. Of course, we have some mixed emotions because now we will be empty-nesters and family is a big part of our lives, but we are so thrilled to have our two sons at West Point. We now can take a deep breath after going through the admissions and recruiting process.”
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**