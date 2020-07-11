GoBlackKnights - Rivals 3-star 2020 Army commit Jackson Powell making his way to West Point

GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity to catch-up with Rivals 3-star outside linebacker and 2020 Army commit Jackson Powell, as he was being dropped off by his parents at Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta (GA), en route to his college destination .... the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“I actually just got to the airport,” he said, as he was measuring feeling at the moment knowing that he is officially ready to start this new journey in life. “I’m feeling excited and a little nervous.”

The 6-foot-1, 220 pounder out of Buford High School is just hours of away from officially joining big brother and Black Knights’ offensive lineman, Dean Powell.

“I spoke with him (Dean) on the phone a couple days ago,” said Jackson. “He was just giving me some tips for when I get up there.”

And getting up there is the norm for the Powell parents, and according to Jackson, the trip to the airport nothing out of the norm.

“It was kind of like a normal road trip for us,” he stated. “My parents have been preparing me for a long time.”