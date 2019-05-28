Rivals 3-star LB has the Army Black Knights amongst his leaders
Geron Hargon is a very active and physical sideline to sideline linebacker, who just recently (5/24) picked up an offer from the Army Black Knights.The 6-foot-3, 230 pounder whose primary position ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news