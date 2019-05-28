News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 06:51:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-star LB has the Army Black Knights amongst his leaders

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Skgqinuk2jc38vgdbc4x
Rivals 3-star LB readily admits that Army is a solid fit for his defensive skills

Geron Hargon is a very active and physical sideline to sideline linebacker, who just recently (5/24) picked up an offer from the Army Black Knights.The 6-foot-3, 230 pounder whose primary position ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}