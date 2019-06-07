News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 06:21:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-star LB Will Norris anxious to take his OV to Army West Point

N53g4bogdt3zmvyxhync
Rivals 3-star LB Will Norris is excited about his upcoming OV to Army West Point (Rivals.com)
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Since Head Coach Jeff Monken’s arrival 6 years ago, the heart of Army’s swarming 3-4 defenses have been their middle linebackers. It kicked off with JAAK Attack lead by Andrew King and Jeremy Timpf...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}