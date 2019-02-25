Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 06:33:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-star linebacker Christian Hood talks recruiting & Army offer

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Xvn5yiyxgzcrd0nx0hnf
Rivals 3-star OLB prospect Christian Hood now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights
NICK KRUEGER | rivals.com

Yes, this was our first conversation with talented 3-star linebacker Christian Hood, who confirmed with us that he is presently holding offers from Iowa State, Syracuse, Arizona, North Texas, Rice ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}