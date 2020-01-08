Rivals 3-star lineman Cameron Kinnie narrows down his choices to ....
In an article back in September, we wondered if Rivals 3-star OL/DL prospect Cameron Kinnie would be Army’s next commit. Well the weeks and months past and the talented 6-foot-2, 290 pounder out of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news