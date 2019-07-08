Rivals 3-star QB has the Army Black Knights in his Top Four
It had already been noted in another Rivals article, that 3-star performer Taji Hudson has narrowed his college choices down to Army, Virginia Tech, ECU, & Coastal CarolinaTo date, the 6-foot-4, 19...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news