Rivals 3-star RB and Army West Point could be a perfect fit
Army’s No. 19 pre-season (2019) college football ranking by CBS Sports can be tied to several factors that make the Black Knights’ football program.However, perhaps the most notable is Army’s top t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news