{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 08:34:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals 3-star safety now holds offer from the Army Black Knights

Rivals 3-star Safety prospect, Ryan Brandt
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Rivals 3-star safety prospect Ryan Brandt currently holds offers from Purdue, Illinois State, Central Michigan, Indiana State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Air Force and Army.The 6-foot-1, 2...

