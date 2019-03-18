Rivals 3-star safety now holds offer from the Army Black Knights
Rivals 3-star safety prospect Ryan Brandt currently holds offers from Purdue, Illinois State, Central Michigan, Indiana State, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Air Force and Army.The 6-foot-1, 2...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news