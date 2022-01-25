Safety Cosey Scarebrook chimes in on his commitment to Army West Point
Safety prospect Cosey Scarebrook may have only one offer, which came from the Army Black Knights, but the All-Region performer is excited about his recent decision to commit to the program that cal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news