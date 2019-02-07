Safety/OLB Trent Brown flips his decision from Air Force to Army West Point
When it comes to football recruiting, often times Army, Air Forces and Navy will find themselves competing for the same student-athlete.In such “recruiting battles”, and from where we sit here at G...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news