Safety prospect Alex Tecza says that Army West Point is his dream school
Safety prospect Alex Tecza is clearly on the Army football recruiting radar.The 6-foot-0, 195 pounder is out of Pittsburgh (PA) by the way of Mount Lebanon High, and currently holds offers from Arm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news