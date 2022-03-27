Safety prospect Ali Abdul-Hakeem chimes in on Jr. Day visit to West Point
I have heard it stated, that sometimes it is better to see a sermon than to hear one.Prior to making their visits to the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point as Army football ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news