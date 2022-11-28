Safety Carlos Griffin, who is out of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona took time away from his studies to discuss with GoBlackKnights.com his November 14th verbal commitment to the Army Black Knights.

Thanks so much for the questions … My downtime is spent getting ahead on homework for the week and some training,” explained Griffin. “I’m on an AP track, so Calc, Stats, Lit, and Biology are on my to die list too.”

The 5-foot-10, 180 pounder went on to discuss his commitment conversation with the Army coaching staff.

“I was talking to Coach (Sean) Cronin and told him I was ready to commit and he was excited to accept me,” added Griffin. “This took place in my home and my parents were extremely excited to hear of my commitment. When I got down to West Point it just furthered my excitement to play at a high-level program.

“It was a good call, we have been talking for quite some time. Coach Cronin was interested to learn more about me, who I am as an athlete and student as well as what my future goals are. My high school runs very similar defensive schemes. I’ve touched base with Coach (Monken) a couple of times and am excited to continue to get to know him more.

“Coach Monken and I chatted about my season. He wished me good luck or course. We talked about Army’s football program too. The last time we talked was during my visit. He wanted to know what I thought about the program and staff. He’s been great.”