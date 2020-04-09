Safety prospect Evan Rutkowski picks up offer from the Army Black Knights
Last Friday, safety prospect Evan Rutkowski received an offer from Army West Point to add to his list of other offers which are Air Force, Towson, Navy and William & Mary.According to the 6-foot-1,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news