News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 17:44:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Safety Tommy Zitiello joins the 2020 Army Black Knights’ recruiting class

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Tmcamjqpniphv9cws9xx
Safety prospect is bringing his smile and talents to Army West Point (Rivals.com)

It didn’t take long for Tommy Zitiello to commit to the Army Black Knights once he received his offer.Actually, the 6-foot-1, 185 pound strong safety prospect who plays at Ponte Vedra High School i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}