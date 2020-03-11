Safety/WR Jonas Sanker pulls in offer from Army West Point
When GoBlackKnights.com first spoke to Jonas Sanker early yesterday, he held offers from Princeton, Harvard, Yale Dartmouth, and Penn, with an anticipation that Army West Point would soon follow.“C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news