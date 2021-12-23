Several 2022 commits chime in on Army's win over Missouri
Talk about needing a victory for multiple reasons.Tons of Army football fans made their way to Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, Texas to watch the Army Black Knights take on the Missouri Tigers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news