News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 11:14:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Several Army football commits chime in on Friday’s win over Rice

Flpazxebhvrb0f7x7x3e
Rivals 2-star and 2020 OL commit Aidan Gaines
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

With the Labor Day Weekend and Army’s scheduled Friday evening game versus the Rice Owls at Michie Stadium, there were only a hand full of prospects that visited. Most notably were previously commi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}