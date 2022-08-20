Showdown on September 3rd = Carter vs. McCall and Army vs. Coastal Carolina

ESPN rated Army OLB Andre Carter at #30 on their list, the top ranking for any player not from a Power 5 team. Army fans are well aware that Carter earned his national recognition for his success at sacking quarterbacks last season. Here’s what ESPN has to say about Andre:

ESPN recently published its ranking of the top 100 FBS players in 2022. Not too surprisingly, 96 of the 100 players come from Power 5 teams, but what is more surprising is that the two highest rated players from the Group of 5 level players will face each other in Army’s opening game on September 3rd.

He (Carter) was 6-6, 220 pounds as an unrated recruit from Missouri City, Texas. Three years later, he's 6-7 and 260 and coming off of one of the most incredible breakout seasons you'll ever see. Only Will Anderson Jr. topped his 15.5 sacks in 2021. What might he do as a senior?

According to ESPN, Carter will be challenged with containing the best non-Power-5 quarterback in the country as Coastal Carolina’s quarterback, Grayson McCall came in #35 in the ESPN ratings. Here’s what ESPN has to say about McCall;

In two seasons as the pilot of the Chanticleers, McCall has completed 71% of his passes for 5,361 yards, 53 touchdowns and only six interceptions. And he has rushed for 859 yards and 11 scores, too. He might be the most uniquely efficient college QB we've ever seen.