Sizzling 2nd Half Shooting Ignites Black Knights Past Eagles

The Black Knights had one of their most efficient shooting outings in a half in program history. Army made 19 of 24 shots in the second half for an exceptional 79.2 percent. The result was the Black Knights scoring 51 points, including 32 in the paint, in the second frame as they turned a six-point halftime deficit into a 10-point win.

Army led 17-14 with eight minutes left in the first period when the Eagles went on a 14-2 run in five minutes. AU went into halftime with a 31-25 lead.

In the second half, both teams got off to a hot shooting start as each squad made their first four shot attempts. The game-changing moment came when the Black Knights scored 10 straight points to take a 46-43 lead with 12 minutes on the clock. Matt Dove started the run with a layup, followed by four straight points by Jalen Rucker, a layup by Chris Mann which was the go-ahead basket, and a dunk by Isaiah Caldwell.

The Black Knights shot over 80 percent for the majority of the second and as high as 81 percent after a Dove dunk made the score 63-55 with five minutes remaining. Army reached its largest lead of the game, 75-60, with 1:14 left behind a 12-5 run.