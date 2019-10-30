News More News
SPECIAL OFFER FOR CURRENT WEST POINT CADETS during Army vs. Air Force Week

GoBlackKnights.com has a special offer for the Cadets at West Point.

We will comp you a premium subscription to GoBlackKnights.com until your expected graduation date!

Follow these instructions to join us via this special offer:

1. Start creating your GoBlackKnights.com user profile here: https://army.rivals.com/sign_up

2. "Create an account" by entering your USMA email address, creating a username, and password.

3. In "Select a subscription", select the "Free" option. Payment information is NOT required!

4. Hit "Create Account"

5. Email rivalsgoblackknights@gmail.com from your USMA email address, and let us know your username and expected graduation date! We'll comp you a premium subscription until then!

After we have comped you, you are welcome to edit your profile to a personal email address. However, in order to qualify for this offer, you must email us from your USMA email address, which must match the email address in your user profile.

Hey West Point Cadets ... come join in on what is happening on GoBlackKnights.com
