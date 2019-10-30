GoBlackKnights.com has a special offer for the Cadets at West Point.

We will comp you a premium subscription to GoBlackKnights.com until your expected graduation date!

Follow these instructions to join us via this special offer:

1. Start creating your GoBlackKnights.com user profile here: https://army.rivals.com/sign_up

2. "Create an account" by entering your USMA email address, creating a username, and password.

3. In "Select a subscription", select the "Free" option. Payment information is NOT required!

4. Hit "Create Account"

5. Email rivalsgoblackknights@gmail.com from your USMA email address, and let us know your username and expected graduation date! We'll comp you a premium subscription until then!

After we have comped you, you are welcome to edit your profile to a personal email address. However, in order to qualify for this offer, you must email us from your USMA email address, which must match the email address in your user profile.