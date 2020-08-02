Speedster Daxon Lindholm commits to the Army Black Knights
THE MOMENT: It was yesterday directly after Daxon Lindholm has his 6am (PST) practice he notified the staff.Coach Saga Tuitele has been recruiting the 6-foot-0, 182 pound running back out of Peoria...
