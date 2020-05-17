News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 15:03:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Speedy CB out of Texas now holds an offer from the Army Black Knights

Don't Miss Out!
Don't Miss Out!
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Don't let CB Simeon Woodard's size fool you .... he is a player
Don't let CB Simeon Woodard's size fool you .... he is a player

Often when you hear that a cornerback is that 5’8”- 5’9” range, it draws some concern from onlookers and even a double take by opposing offensive coordinators. However, at the end of the day, it’s ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}