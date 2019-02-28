Speedy QB prospect Khalan Griffin pulls down Army West Point offer
The Army Black Knights have just offered another quality quarterback prospect in 5-foot-10, 193 pound Khalan Griffin, who is out of The Brook Hill School. in Bullard, Texas.“I revived my offer from...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news