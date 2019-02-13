Speedy RB Zach Middleton picks up offer from No. 19, Army Black Knights
The Black Knights have extended an offer to 5-foot-10, 190 pound prospect Zach Middleton, who is out of Tulsa (OK) by the way of Bishop Kelly High School.Middleton explained to GoBlackKnights.com t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news