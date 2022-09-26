Rivals’ All-Access Pass is here! Now, instead of just spying on individual site forums, you can upgrade your annual or monthly subscription to include read-only access to every forum in the Rivals Network. There is also now an option to add a bundle of read-only access to 3 sites for a discounted price.

Want to see what your opponents are saying ahead of a match-up with your school? Want to gauge the confidence of a rival suitor for one of your team’s top recruiting targets? The All-Access Pass gives you the ability to Spy on your Rivals and see what the other side is saying.

The All-Access Pass is available as an add-on to your current subscription for $45 for annual subscribers or $8 for monthly subscribers. The 3-site bundle is available as an add-on for $30 for annual or $4 for monthly subscribers. The All-Access Pass will grow to include other new features that Rivals will be releasing in the future; Read-Only Forum access is just the beginning!

Existing subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: https://army.rivals.com/users/subscriptions