Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 09:16:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Training Camp Update: A talk with slotback Artice Hobbs

Ijklqx6ellabxmfkah2v
Slotback Artice Hobbs
Army West Point Athletic Communications
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

When we reported on slotback Artice Hobbs, this spring, we had him listed at 5-foot-9, 165 lbs.However, through winter S&C, it appears that the up and coming runner is gained a little muscle, witho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}