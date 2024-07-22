On Tuesday - July 30th the Black Knights open their summer/fall football training camp.

Needless to say, there is much anticipation and excitement around the program from the staff, players, and of course, the Army football fanbase.

Of course, GBK will have continuous coverage throughout the camp sessions.

And yes, we have already been on it with our annual ‘Looking Forward’ Series, as we projected (positionally) what the player personnel would look like coming into camp.

