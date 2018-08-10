Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 07:45:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Summer Training Camp: DL Wunmi Oyetuga talks chemistry of the defense

Ivjc9xz4xfipvifhvczc
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
P7hdq9tkysjkr5ryuy6z
Senior defensive lineman, Wunmi Oyetuga

When you talk to the contingent of Army defensive players, and even the coaching staff, there is a mission that has been established for the 2018 Black Knights’ defense.“As far as our mission on de...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}