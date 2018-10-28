

The Army coaching staff hasn't promised Kelvin Hopkins anything other than the opportunity to come in and compete at quarterback. That's what he plans to do. And if you had to pick one position on the Black Knights' roster, that was a pressing concern, it would be quarterback. While Army has quarterbacks on the roster, there is a need to add talent in the pipeline for the program at that position. According to Charlotte (NC) Independence High School head coach Joe Evans, the under-recruited and too short prospect is a 'steal' pick up for Army and head coach Jeff Monken. If there one word to sum up Hopkins' talents, "versatility" might be the best choice. In 13 games in 2013, Hopkins was 170-280 in passing with a 60% completion percentage, along with 2724 yards in the air and 29 touchdowns. He also threw for 7 interceptions. On the ground he had 98 carries for 579 yards (5.91 avg.) and 9 touchdowns.

The Weaknesses

There is no way around the fact that Hopkins measures in at 5-foot-9, 184 pounds. "I think his height was the one thing holding schools back," added Evans. "The sad part is if he were 6'2" - 6'2", he probably has 10 offers right now."

The Strengths

"He's a very cerebral ball player," said Evans of Hopkins' approach to the game. "He studies the game. He watches film, but he watches film the correct way. He doesn't watch it just to watch it mindlessly like some people will. He can break down film, he takes instruction well and he's a team player." However, Evans pointed out that despite his height and once the whistle blows to start the game, Hopkins is the real deal. "Probably his vision and he has a very quick release when he passes the ball," his head coached pointed out when discussing Hopkins' strong points. "He's an accurate passer. He actually won the Golden Gun Award at the Elite 11 Camp." "I would say he's a dual threat. He's an accurate passer, but he can also take off and run. He's not one of those quarterbacks who looking for the first open receiver and if it's not there and takes off running. He has great pocket presence. He can hang in the pocket and he can extend plays with his feet, but when he does that, he looks to pass first and his run is kind of like his last option. But when he runs, he can make people miss, he can get the first down and he's very good with awareness."

Commitment Level

"He's hearing from Air Force ... they are talking to him," declared Evans. "But his commitment to Army is solid. We kind of have that rule here that once you commit, that's your word. Once you commit, that's where you are going to go unless like the head coach gets fired, coaching staff changes then you can open it up if you want to."

Conclusion

Does locking up Hopkins early put the priority for the QB position at a low? Not at all. With the most experienced and seasoned signal callers being upperclassmen, while the others on the roster are truly question marks. The most notable young gunslinger is USMAPS product, Ahmad Bradshaw, who has solid upside, but that still leaves the staff with having to bring in at least three quality players at this position.