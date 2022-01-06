Talented Army Soph. WR Isaiah Alston enters his name in the Transfer Portal

In our December 30th article, “GBK’s Top 10 Stories of the 2021 Army Football Season”, one of the top stories were the two Super Sophomores, Tyrell Robinson and Isaiah Alston.

Well, one of those two will not be wearing the Black & Gold of Army next season or ever again.

Alston, who is an extremely talented wide receiver, officially announced this afternoon that he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 200 pounder finished the season with 22 receptions for 449 yards and 3 touchdowns.