Talented Army Soph. WR Isaiah Alston enters his name in the Transfer Portal
In our December 30th article, “GBK’s Top 10 Stories of the 2021 Army Football Season”, one of the top stories were the two Super Sophomores, Tyrell Robinson and Isaiah Alston.
Well, one of those two will not be wearing the Black & Gold of Army next season or ever again.
Alston, who is an extremely talented wide receiver, officially announced this afternoon that he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 200 pounder finished the season with 22 receptions for 449 yards and 3 touchdowns.
We don’t like speculating on why players leave, we leave that to our subscribers. Could be lots of reasons including several that have nothing to do with football.
Some have even talked about the passing ability of returning QBs. Well, Cade Ballard has the potential to become a solid passing quarterback by Army standards, and there may be others coming up through the system as well. Christian Anderson was not a good passing QB before this season and that's where player development comes into play.
Whatever the logic is behind Alston’s decision to take his talents elsewhere, his departure and the fact that he had two years remaining leaves a huge gap in the Black Knights' offensive arsenal, no matter how you look at it.
Although not a speed burner, he is probably the most athletic and gifted receiver that Army has had since Head Coach Jeff Monken took over the program eight years ago.
