Talented CB Jacobie Henderson talks Army West Point and recruiting
Jacobie Henderson is a talented cornerback out of Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, who already has tons of offers.His offer list consist of Army, Central Michigan, Marshall, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news