Talented FB prospect Jake Rendina makes the call and it’s Army West Point

The Army coaching staff has done extremely well when it comes to recruiting top-caliber prospects for the B-Back (fullback) position relative to the 2022 recruiting class. We are sure that OC Brent Davis and Fullback Coach Mike Viti have visions of what the pipeline of fullback talent can do once they officially arrive on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point. The latest to commit is probably one of the top fullback commits of the group and that’s Jake Rendina out of Glacier High School in Kalispell (MT). The 6-foot-0, 238 pounder spoke with GoBlackKnights.com on Tuesday to outline his verbal commitment to the Army Black Knights. “I committed yesterday … I called Head Coach (Jeff) Monken and my position coach, Mike Viti, and let them know I wanted to commit and become a Black Knight,” explained the excited Rendina. “It was a cheerful call, lots of smiles on my end. My family cheerfully waited behind me. It was just a great feeling being able to say I’m committing. Coach Viti is a great man, he congratulated me and told me he’s just as excited as I was.”

The Army West Point Official Visit

As we have mentioned in so many recruiting articles, for recruits to hear about West Point or even view it virtually is one thing, but to be on campus to take in all that the institution has to offer is a completely unique experience. “I actually took an official visit on November 20th to watch the UMass game and tour the campus,” said Rendina. “Yes, it was my first visit. I liked how it was tucked away in the trees almost, it gave me a little sense of what homes’ like (me being from Montana). I enjoyed seeing how the students were lively and smiley and I was amazed at how high class the facilities were. Everything was top notch.” “I got to chat with (fullback) Wilson Catoe, along with a few others,” added Rendina, who recognized the closeness of the Army’s fullback crew. “An extremely tight crew, that I happy to soon be a part of.”

The Deciding Factors

So, what led the talented future Black Knights’ fullback to say yes? “Of course that was one of my biggest reasons for committing, realizing how I would be utilized and how Army’s type of play style matches mine almost perfectly,” explained Rendina. “My deciding factors were just that, knowing I would fit perfectly into the offensive scheme. I liked how the campus felt a little like home, by that I mean the forest and weather. Lastly was seeing that to go to Army you don’t have to be a robot, meaning I saw people having fun and enjoying themselves.”

Looking Ahead

According to Rendina, his senior football season has concluded, where he accumulated 1,465 total yards, 24 touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry.