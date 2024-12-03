Talented OL Noah Marquez commits to Army during OV

However, it is the M.O.B. who set the table for the offense to net the results that they have this season.

The 10-1 nationally ranked Army Black Knights lead the nation in rushing (312.5 YPG) and yes, the bulk of the headlines this season have surrounded quarterback Bryson Daily and rightfully so.

This is why, it is critical for the Army coaching staff to recruit quality talent upfront successfully.

Well, this past weekend, one of the key O-Line prospects in Noah Marquez verbally committed to the Black Knights, which only solidifies an already outstanding 2025 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive guard has the ideal frame at the position and continues to fill out accordingly.

Marquez is out of Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio and was offered by Army on May 15 via Coach Blake Powers.

In addition to his offer from the Black Knights, the talented O-Lineman holds offers from Purdue, Northwestern, Middle Tennessee State University, Navy, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Ohio University, and Buffalo.

When GoBlackKnights caught up with Marquez, he chimed in on how he feels his O-Line talents fit into Army’s offensive style of play.

“Great question,” he stated. “I come from a school with a similar run-heavy style offense, so I have grown a special love for the run game. West Point has an offensive scheme of pre-snap motions into O-Line pulling and misdirection. One of my greatest athletic attributes is my ability to move well especially at my size, so being able to pull around and lead block would not only be something I am used to, but something that I do really well.”

“However when they would need me to stick in the box I have an extremely violent play style to be able to move people and open up running lanes for my ball carriers.”