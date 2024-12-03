Talented OL Noah Marquez commits to Army during OV

The 10-1 nationally ranked Army Black Knights lead the nation in rushing (312.5 YPG) and yes, the bulk of the headlines this season have surrounded quarterback Bryson Daily and rightfully so.
However, it is the M.O.B. who set the table for the offense to net the results that they have this season.
This is why, it is critical for the Army coaching staff to recruit quality talent upfront successfully.
Well, this past weekend, one of the key O-Line prospects in Noah Marquez verbally committed to the Black Knights, which only solidifies an already outstanding 2025 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive guard has the ideal frame at the position and continues to fill out accordingly.
Marquez is out of Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio and was offered by Army on May 15 via Coach Blake Powers.
In addition to his offer from the Black Knights, the talented O-Lineman holds offers from Purdue, Northwestern, Middle Tennessee State University, Navy, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Ohio University, and Buffalo.
When GoBlackKnights caught up with Marquez, he chimed in on how he feels his O-Line talents fit into Army’s offensive style of play.
“Great question,” he stated. “I come from a school with a similar run-heavy style offense, so I have grown a special love for the run game. West Point has an offensive scheme of pre-snap motions into O-Line pulling and misdirection. One of my greatest athletic attributes is my ability to move well especially at my size, so being able to pull around and lead block would not only be something I am used to, but something that I do really well.”
“However when they would need me to stick in the box I have an extremely violent play style to be able to move people and open up running lanes for my ball carriers.”
Decision Time - The Commitment - In His Own Words
The conversation turned to his verbal pledge to the Black Knights, whereby he pointed to the date in which he said yes to the coaching staff.
“After my visit ... I am 100% committed,” declared Marquez.
“I visited this past weekend from November 27th - December 1st. Coach (Jeff) Monken had come up to me after the game vs UTSA and I told him in the locker room that West Point was the place for me. I had never seen somebody smile so big and then he hugged me. Word spread instantly and soon after all the offensive coaches came up to congratulate me on my commitment.”
So what led Marquez to say yes to the Black Knights over several other offers?
“The factors in my decision were the amazing culture of West Point and the opportunities available exclusively from military academies, but specifically the network of alumni from West Point,” he explained.
The initial stop for the student-athlete who currently holds a 3.3 GPA and named 2nd Team All-League this season will be the USMAPS.
