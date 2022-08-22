Talented RB Chad Alexander chimes in on his commitment to Army West Point
Running back Chad Alexander is another solid running back who has officially joined the Black Knights’ 2023 recruiting class.The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder who is out of Lawrenceville (GA) Archer High S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news