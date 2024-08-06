WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point Sophomore Running Back Kanye Udoh has been announced as a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum annually presents the award to the nation's most outstanding college running back.

Udoh is one of 16 sophomores featured on the list of 87 total of the country's top running backs.

Last season, Udoh joined elite company when becoming the first freshman to rush for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Army's all-time leading rusher Mike Mayweather in the final two games of the 1987 season.

The Mays Landing, N.J. native finished his freshman campaign playing in 10 games, starting in five, rushing for 524 yards (second on the team) on 99 carries (5.3 avg.) with one touchdown. His stellar season was enough to be named the ECAC Division I FBS Rookie of the Year.

Army Hall of Famer Mike Mayweather is the only Army running back to be named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award in 1990, the inaugural year. Mayweather rushed for 1,338 yards and 10 touchdowns that season on his way to receiving Heisman Trophy votes.

Terry Baggett was named to the initial watch list in 2014 when he was coming off a 2013 in which he rushed for 1,113 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.

The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. Each Tuesday of this season, The PwC SMU Athletic Forum will once again announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.



