For Army fans, the 2012 loss to Navy and the manner in which the game was lost with the Black Knights marching down the field and with minutes to go in the contest and the Trent Steelman lead offense on the 14 yard line of Navy, it appeared that the losing streak to Navy would FINALLY end.

However, it just wasn't meant to be, as the exchange between Steelman and fullback Larry Dixon never materialized and a fumble occurred, Navy recovered and one of the most heartbreaking losses was now in the record books. The 17-13 victory was the Midshipmen's 11th consecutive win in the series.

Needless to say, those days are presently in the rear view mirror as the Army West Point football program has made a tremendous turnaround under the direction and leadership of Head Coach Jeff Monken, as the Black Knights finished the 2018 football season ranked No. 19 in the country; defeated Navy 17-10. Commander in Chief's Trophy Champions; Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Champions, etc.

But we add this TBT moment (2013), the greatest rivalry in college football as the two academies would bee back at it and optimism amongst Army fans would return or perhaps it never really leaves.

Just days before the 2013 Army-Navy contest GBK's Publisher Charles Grevious goes on the air with Yahoo!Sports Radio hosts Sean Salisbury, who is one of sports' most outspoken personalities while his side kick is one of the most energetic, knowledgable, and versatile sports radio hosts in the industry.