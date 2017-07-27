



With senior QB, Co-Captain and recently named Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch-List Candidate Ahmad Bradshaw leading the charge of a veteran and deep offense that was 2nd in the nation in rushing in 2016 there is much anticipation and excitement around the Army camp, as well as the Black Knights’ fan base.

With the anticipation and excitement, comes some levels of expectation and one segment of that is can/will the 2017 Army Black Knights duplicate last year’s early ‘come out of the gate’ with victories that surely set the tone for a solid 2016 football campaign.

Until there, let’s have TBT moment, as GBK Sideline Reporter Maddy Daughtery had an opportunity to chat with Bradshaw right after Army’s 31-14 victory over Rice to jump start their record to 2-0.