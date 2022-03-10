TBT: GBK’s interview with now retired All-Pro Alejandro Villanueva

After a 7-year NFL career, Alejandro Villanueva has officially decided to retire.

The former Army Black Knight, the 6-foot-9, 320 pounder went on to have an All-Pro career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and who spent the final two seasons as a Baltimore Raven.

At Army West Point, Villanueva’s versatility as a player was on display, as he started out as an offensive tackle, then was converted over to tight-end.

Villanueva, truly epitomizes what Army West Point football is all about. Following his graduation (2010) from the United Military Academy at West Point and prior to the NFL, he became an Army Ranger, earned a Bronze Star as he served three tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Let’s take a look back to when Villanueva, served as one of the Honorary Captains at the Army Black Knights’ 2016 Spring Game and his interview with GBK Sideline Reporter, Maddy Daugherty.