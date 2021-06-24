 GoBlackKnights - TBT GBK Video with Gen. Mark Milley at the Army-Navy Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-24 16:11:07 -0500') }} football Edit

TBT GBK Video with Gen. Mark Milley at the Army-Navy Game

GBK Sideline-Reporter Maddy Daugherty with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley.
GBK Sideline-Reporter Maddy Daugherty with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. (GoBlackKnights.com)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has been in the news over the past couple of days. But it was at th 116th Army-Navy game that former GBK Sideline-Reporter Maddy Daugherty interviewed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Dec. 12, 2015.

Let’s take a look back.

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}