TBT GBK Video with Gen. Mark Milley at the Army-Navy Game
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has been in the news over the past couple of days. But it was at th 116th Army-Navy game that former GBK Sideline-Reporter Maddy Daugherty interviewed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Dec. 12, 2015.
Let’s take a look back.
