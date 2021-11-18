 GoBlackKnights - TBT: GoBlackKnights.com Parent Perspective Articles
TBT: GoBlackKnights.com Parent Perspective Articles

Over the years, we have produced our share of Parents Perspective articles. We firmly believe that as much as we applaud the on and off-the-field achievements of the football players of Army West Point, there are those folks (aka … parents) who have been on the scene throughout.

So, in essence, not only do we applaud these parents, but through our articles, it has been our pleasure to have them share and bring us into a perspective that normally is not told or shared with the fan base.

As such, let’s look back on some of our GBK Parents Perspective articles.

Ring Ceremony 2021: The Parents’ Perspective (8/29/2021)

Surreal but yet Real (2020): From The Parents Perspective (4/4/2021)

The Moment: From the Parents’ Perspective - 2020 Graduation (6/14/2020)

The Class Of 2017 ... The Moment: From The Parents Perspective (4/26/2017)

Army-Navy game ... The Moment: From the Parents perspective (12/12/2016)


