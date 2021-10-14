TBT: Looking back at Army’s projected starters vs. Wisconsin as recruits
We are back with another one of GBK's weekly game preview pieces, our Throwback Thursday piece!
This article looks at the the projected starters on offensive and defensive as high school recruits.
Let’s see what they looked like then, along with where and how they ranked in high school.
Projected Army Offensive Starters vs. Wisconsin
QUARTERBACK ...
FULLBACK ...
SLOTBACKS ...
WIDE RECEIVER ...
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
CENTER ...
GUARDS ...
SIGN UP AND GET GBK PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE.
Projected Army Defensive Starters vs. Wisconsin
DEFENSIVE LINE ...
NOSE TACKLE ...
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS ...
INSIDE LINEBACKERS ...
CORNERBACKS ...
SAFETIES ...
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?