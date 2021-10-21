 GoBlackKnights - TBT: OLB Andre Carter & ESPN Interview
TBT: OLB Andre Carter & ESPN Interview

Junior OLB Andre Carter has the unique combination of size and athleticism
(Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Currently Andre Carter is 1st in the nation in sacks with 8.5 under his belt and he will have to his complete on Saturday as Army host No. 16 Wake Forest. But it was last week that the spotlight was really on the 6-foot-7 250 pound hybrid linebacker, whereby he and his defensive teammates were facing their toughest opponent at that time, in the Wisconsin Badgers.

In that game, Carter had one sack to his credit and a blocked an extra point by the Badgers that could have been a game changer in the Black Knights’ comeback attempt.

Well, on October 13th prior to the Amy-Wisconsin game, Carter chimed in on ESPN’S ‘Freddie And Fitzimmons Show’, hosted by Freddie Coleman and Ian Fitzsimmons … so lets join in on this TBT moment just #InCaseYouMissedIt.

