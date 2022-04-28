TBT: ‘The Drive’ that downed Missouri in the 2021 Bowl Game
The game clock showed 1:11 left in the game. Missouri had just driven 83 yards in 11 plays to take a 22-21 lead, and the Tigers had gone for 2 to give themselves a 3-point lead, but the two-point conversion pass fell incomplete leaving the Black Knights with a slim chance to win the game.
Missouri sent the ensuing kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, and Army started from their own 25-yard line. Clearly, it was one of those times when Monken has little choice but to pass the ball, but Christian Anderson was sidelined with an injury, and Army fans knew that Tyhier Tyler was not the man you wanted at quarterback when you need to pass; so HC Jeff Monken sent senior quarterback Jabari Laws in to take the Black Knights into field goal position. Laws had missed the entire 2020 season with an injury and he had played only a few snaps in 2021, but he still had an 80% completion percentage with an efficiency rating of 241; so he was the guy Monken wanted on the field in that situation.
Laws rolled out and kept the ball on the first play from scrimmage picking up 11 yards for a first down on the Army 38-yard line and 59 seconds left on the clock.
On the next play, Laws connected with Isaiah Alston for 10 yards and another first down at the Army 48, and the clock was down to 48 seconds.
Laws failed to complete on his next attempt to Brandon Walters taking another 5 seconds off the clock. Laws next attempt to Alston was incomplete as well, but a facemask call on Missouri stopped the clock and gave Army another first down at the Missouri 37 with 40 seconds left.
Laws had to keep the ball on the next play and gained 2 yards to the 35, and Monken called a timeout with 34 seconds left.
Another pass attempt to Alston fell incomplete, bringing up a third down and 8 at the Missouri 35. Then on 3d and 8 Laws connected with Alston for a first down at the Missouri 24. Alston got out of bounds to stop the clock with 19 seconds left in the game.
Laws kept on the next play getting the ball centered for the field goal attempt, and Monken called his final timeout with 3 seconds left, and sent Cole Talley in for the do-or-die field goal attempt from 41 yards out.
Talley had missed from the same distance earlier in the game, but he was cool as a cucumber when he booted the ball through the uprights. A penalty flag came out, and the Army faithful held their collective breath until the referee signaled that the penalty was on Missouri and Army walked off with the 24-21 win and another Armed Forces Bowl trophy.
