TBT: ‘The Drive’ that downed Missouri in the 2021 Bowl Game

The game clock showed 1:11 left in the game. Missouri had just driven 83 yards in 11 plays to take a 22-21 lead, and the Tigers had gone for 2 to give themselves a 3-point lead, but the two-point conversion pass fell incomplete leaving the Black Knights with a slim chance to win the game.

Missouri sent the ensuing kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, and Army started from their own 25-yard line. Clearly, it was one of those times when Monken has little choice but to pass the ball, but Christian Anderson was sidelined with an injury, and Army fans knew that Tyhier Tyler was not the man you wanted at quarterback when you need to pass; so HC Jeff Monken sent senior quarterback Jabari Laws in to take the Black Knights into field goal position. Laws had missed the entire 2020 season with an injury and he had played only a few snaps in 2021, but he still had an 80% completion percentage with an efficiency rating of 241; so he was the guy Monken wanted on the field in that situation.

Laws rolled out and kept the ball on the first play from scrimmage picking up 11 yards for a first down on the Army 38-yard line and 59 seconds left on the clock.

On the next play, Laws connected with Isaiah Alston for 10 yards and another first down at the Army 48, and the clock was down to 48 seconds.